Friday, 27 December 2019 - 17:47

Showers to continue in several areas

The Meteorology Department forecasts further showers or thundershowers in the Sabaragamuwa Province and Nuwara Eliya, Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts.



Similarly, the Eastern coastal areas may experience light showers during the morning hours, while other parts of the island will experience dry weather.