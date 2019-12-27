The+2+white+van+drivers+seek+court+permission+to+make+a+special+revelation.

Friday, 27 December 2019 - 19:13

The two suspects remanded in connection with the white van media conference organized by MP Rajitha Senarathna were further remanded until January 6th.

They were arrested by the CID from a restaurant in Mahara on December 13th.

Meanwhile, responding to MP Senarathna’s lawyer, Navarathna Bandara, deputy solicitor general Dilipa Peries told the court that MP Rajitha Senarathna has been named as the 3rd suspect of the white van media conference.

He said the action was taken on the instruction of the Attorney general.

The Deputy Solicitor General further stated that a warrant has been obtained to arrest the Parliamentarian.

Rajitha Senaratne's lawyer again questioned whether his client had been arrested at the time of the hearing of his case.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne inquired from MP Rajitha Senaratne's lawyer whether he was unaware of it, and he said he was not aware of it.

The Deputy Solicitor General stated that they have been searching for MP Rajitha Senaratne for several days after obtaining the warrant but he had been in hiding.

At the same time, the deputy solicitor general told the court that the person who provided make-up to the two suspects has also been questioned.

In addition, he said that investigations have been initiated on an individual called Room Mohamed who paid the make-up artist.

Meanwhile, the lawyers who appeared for the two suspects told the court that his clients are requesting court permission to make a special statement before the court.

Later, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna said that they will be given an opportunity to do so after the CID filed charges against them.



