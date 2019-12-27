Arrested+Rajitha+remanded+until+the+30th

Friday, 27 December 2019 - 19:27

Arrested MP Rajitha Senarathna has been remanded until December 30th.

MP Senarathna was remanded by the Colombo Additional Magistrate Shalani Perera after she observed his condition at the Lanka Hospital in Narahenpita this afternoon.

The CID arrested the MP today after he was admitted to hospital last evening.

However, the remanded MP is still receiving treatment at the Lanka Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital after an arrest warrant was issued on him.

At the same time, UNP MPs as well as family friends visited the MP at the Lanka Hospital since he was hospitalized last night.



