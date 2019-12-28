Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 6:48

Ananda College produces island 1st in A Level Maths stream; Results to be sent to schools today

Results of the GCE Advanced Level examination were released to the internet yesterday.



337 thousand 704 candidates sat for the examination and only 181 thousand 126 qualified for university.



Results of 71 candidates have been suspended.



Meanwhile, the results of schools in the Colombo and Sri Jayawardanapura education zones will be released to Principals after 10 AM today.



The examinations department said that results of other schools will be dispatched via post today.



Meanwhile, the 1st place in the Maths stream under the new syllabus went to Tharusha Shihan Fonseka of Ananda College.



Darshana Isurusiri Sampath of Pinnawala National School became Island First in the Maths stream (Old Syllabus) at GCE A /L - 2019 examination.



Results can be obtained through www.doenets.lk