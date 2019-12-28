Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 7:00

Russia deploys Avangard hypersonic missile system

Russia's Defence ministry says that its first regiment of Avangard hypersonic missiles has been put into service.



The location was not given, although officials had earlier indicated they would be deployed in the Urals.



President Vladimir Putin has said the nuclear-capable missiles can travel more than 20 times the speed of sound and put Russia ahead of other nations.



Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed the "Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered service at 10:00 Moscow time on 27th December, calling it a "landmark event".













