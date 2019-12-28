Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 8:06

CID obtains statement from Rajitha; Information unveiled about his hiding spot

The CID has obtained a statement from Parliamentarian Rajitha Senarathna who was arrested while receiving treatment at Lanka Hospital in Narahenpita.



A Senior Spokesperson at the CID said that a statement was obtained with regard to the white van media briefing.



Colombo Additional Magistrate Shalani Perera who arrived at the hospital to look in to the state of the Parliamentarian, ordered him to be remanded till the 30th of this month.



He continues to remain in hospital.