Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 8:12

TNA still undecided regarding General Elections

The discussion held between leaders of the TNA with regard to the forthcoming general election has ended without a consensus.



TNA Media Spokesperson MP M A Sumanthiran said that however TNA Leader R Sambanthan was not present at the meeting.



He further said that the current government’s agenda was causing harm to harmony among races.