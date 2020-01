Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 8:04

Two students from the Gampaha Bandaranaike Vidyalaya secure two first places in the A/ L results

Vinura Oshada Gallage has come first in the Engineering Technical stream under the new syllabus.



Nipuna Viraj Hettiarchchige of the Gampaha Bandaranaike Vidyalaya has come first in the Arts stream under the old syllabus.