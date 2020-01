Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 8:23

All Island first for commerce from Bishops college and Baddegama Christ Christhu Deva Boys school

1,541

Views

Teshani Nimhara from Bishops College secured the top position for commerce all Island under the new syllabus.



Niroshan Sandaruwan Jasinghe from the Baddegama Christhudeva Boys School secured the top position for commerce all Island under the old syllabus.