Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 13:22

Information revealed on a forged currency racket of million US dollars

2,248

Views

The STF has arrested a person who was attempting to sell a forged currency note of one million US dollars in the Thambalagamuwa area.



The STF said that following his arrest yesterday a brass plate worth one million US dollars and a brass coin were found together with respective documents.



It has been revealed that the suspect has been engaged in this racket for a long period of time.