Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 10:53
A/L 2019 - All Island first Theshani Weligamage from Devi Balika Vidyalaya
2,266
Views
Theshani Weligamage of Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Colombo, became Island First in the Arts stream (New Syllabus), GCE A/L - 2019.
A VOICE CLIP BETWEEN RANJAN AND DILRUKSHI WICKRAMASINGHE ALSO LEAKED
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:28
Share
1,132 Views
International News
Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 18:57
Flights at Dubai International Airport would be delayed on Saturday with some cancellations...
Read More
Share
187 Views
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 9:25
Iran State TV,citing a military statement,says the country 'unintentionally' shot down...
Read More
Share
6,597 Views
Sultan Qaboos, Quiet Peacemaker Who Built Oman, Dies at 79
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 7:09
Sulthan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman,the Arab worlds longest serving ruler,has died...
Read More
Share
1,053 Views
Iran was targeting four US embassies, says Trump
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:25
US President Donald Trump says that Iran was planning attacks on four US embassies when...
Read More
Share
149 Views
US House votes to limit Trump war powers on Iran
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:47
The US House of Representatives has approved a largely symbolic resolution seeking to...
Read More
Share
253 Views
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
Share
47 Views
Plunging US imports push trade deficit to 3-year low in November
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:44
Share
60 Views
Grace Period for SME Loans
Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 17:39
Share
116 Views
Stock market down in heat of the middle eastern conflict
Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 16:09
Share
163 Views
Suspension of Business of Perpetual Treasuries extended for another 6 months
Monday, 06 January 2020 - 12:42
Share
132 Views
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
Read More
Share
11,386 Views
India clinches series 2 nil by beating SL by 78 runs in 3rd T20 yesterday
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:45
Share
126 Views
Sri Lanka seek batting reversal to challenge India in Pune today
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:58
Share
172 Views
India Outshine Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets To Take Series Lead
Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 11:11
Share
371 Views
1st T20 between Sri Lanka and India Abandoned
Monday, 06 January 2020 - 8:09
Share
1,953 Views
Spotlight on returning Bumrah, Sri Lankan young 'uns
Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:46
Share
503 Views
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Read More
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
Share
229 Views
Rod Stewart, son Sean allegedly involved in New Year's Eve altercation with resort employee, report says
Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:44
Share
278 Views
Cameron Diaz becomes a mother!
Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 7:17
Share
336 Views
'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' wins weekend box office but fails to match its recent predecessors
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 7:27
Share
480 Views
Royal Family Christmas pudding photos released.
Monday, 23 December 2019 - 6:51
Share
688 Views
2,843 Views
74,044 Views
25,259 Views
52,827 Views
129 Views
119,584 Views
