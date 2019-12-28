Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 13:19

Tamil Nadu appeals to permit singing of national anthem in Tamil

The general secretary of the TULF V. Ananda Sangari has requested president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to permit the tamil community to sing the national anthem in their own language.



Addressing a letter to the president he noted that since the national anthem is a symbol of identity, all citizens should be permitted to sing it in a language they use.



Meanwhile TNA media spokesperson parliamentarian A.M. Sumanthiran said that not permitting the tamil community to sing the national anthem in tamil is a hindrance to the harmony among communities.



Furthermore leader of the DMK party in Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin says that Sri Lankan government’s decision to sing the national anthem only in Sinhala is a sign of lost hope.



He noted that therefore he requests the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister S. Jaishankar to intervene in this matter.



