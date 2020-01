Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 13:17

Welgama expecting a seat in the opposition

825

Views

Parliamentarian Kumara Welgama says that he has requested the sergeant at arms to allocate him a seat in the opposition during the commencement of the fourth parliamentary session.



He noted that he requested for a seat depending on his seniority.



The new parliamentary session will commence on the 3rd of January with the participation of the President, speaker and the parliamentarians.