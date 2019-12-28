Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 13:24

A/L Science, arts and commerce best results to Colombo- Engineering technology best results from Gampaha

2,591

Views

The results of G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination 2019 were released online yesterday.



Sachini Wijewardena of Visaka College in Colombo became island first from the science stream while Tharusha Shihan Fonseka of the Ananda College in Colombo received the island first rank from the new syllabus maths stream.



Darshana Isurusiri sampath from Pinnawala national college secured the island first position from the old syllabus maths stream.



Teshani Weliagamage of Devi balika college Colombo became island first from the new syllabus arts stream while Nipuna Viraj Hettiarachchi from Bandaranaike college in Gampaha became island first under the old syllabus arts stream.



Vinura Osanda Gallage from the same college became island first from the new syllabus engineering technology stream.



Furthermore Teshani Nimhara from Bishops college Colombo became island first from the new syllabus commerce stream.



Niroshan Sandaruwan Jasinghe from the Kristhudewa boys college in Baddegama became island first from the old syllabus commerce stream.











