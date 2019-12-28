A Report to the prison’s commissioner on Rajitha’s health

Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 18:44

It has been observed today as to whether parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne who is currently receiving treatment at the Lanka private hospital in Narahenpita subsequent to his arrest, could be transferred to the prison hospital.

The prison’s department said that this observation was made by a prison’s doctor this morning.

A report in this regard is scheduled to be given to the prison’s commissioner.

Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne is currently receiving treatment at the Lanka private hospital amidst security of prison officials.

Meanwhile several UNP Mps arrived at the hospital today as well to look into the wellbeing of the parliamentarian.

Meanwhile the New Sinhaley National organization lodged a complaint at the CID today regarding the details of the parliamentarian’s medical report which were revealed yesterday.

Meanwhile the Sinhaley organization lodged another complaint at the CID today requesting for legal action to be taken against those who encouraged parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne to go into hiding following the issuance of the warrant.



