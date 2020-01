Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 18:53

Former northern provincial councilor M.K. Sivajilingam arrived at the TID to give a statement today.

This was as he was informed to give a statement regarding a function which was held last May.

M.K. Sivajilingam was previously informed to give the statement at the TID yesterday.

However he requested for it to be postponed to today as he was unwell.

Accordingly he has been giving a statement for over 5 hours.