Sunday, 29 December 2019 - 8:06

Government clarifies regarding Vote on Account

1,423

Views

The Government says that they do not intend to present a vote on account for the next 3 months.



Several Ministers and State Ministers rejected certain newspaper reports which said that a vote on account was to be presented.



State Minister Shehan Semasinghe said that once parliament reconvenes, they hope to get few bills approved which would offer concessions to the public.