Sunday, 29 December 2019 - 8:22

Ranil and Sajith to meet tomorrow

1,393

Views

A meeting between UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa is scheduled to be held tomorrow in Colombo.



Attention is to be drawn towards internal party issues.



Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Wijepala Hettiarachchi said that the duo would solve the existing issues.