Sunday, 29 December 2019 - 6:40

Truck bomb kills at least 90 in Mogadishu: international organization

The death toll has increased to 90 people, when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, in the deadliest attack in more than two years.



The dead included many students and two Turkish nationals, Somalia’s foreign minister said, adding that dozens were injured.



Saturday is a working day in the Muslim country and the explosion occurred during the morning rush hour.