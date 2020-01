Sunday, 29 December 2019 - 8:24

Special gazette issued declaring maximum retail price for cement

The Consumer Affairs Authority has issued a special gazette announcing the maximum retail price for cement.



Accordingly, the Maximum Retail Price per 50 Kg bag of Cement manufactured in Sri Lanka is 1,005 Rupees.



The MRP of a 50 Kg bag of Cement imported in bulk form & packeted in Sri Lanka is 950 and Cement imported in packeted form is 930.00 Rupees.