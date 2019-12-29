Sunday, 29 December 2019 - 11:59

Recommendation made to transfer Rajitha Senarathna to National Hospital or Prison Hospital

3,629

Views

A Doctor of the Prisons Department who inspected Parliamentarian Rajitha Senarathna who is receiving treatment at the Lanka Hospital in Colombo while under being remanded, have recommended that he can be transferred to the National hospital or Prisons hospital.



A Senior Spokesperson at the Department said that the Doctor had mentioned that the Parliamentarian can receive treatment under the security of Prison officials.



Accordingly the Parliamentarian can be admitted to the National Hospital or Prisons Hospitals provided he is released by the Doctors treating him at the private hospital.



Parliamentarian Rajitha Senarathna got admitted to the Cardiology ICU of Lanka Hospital on the 26th of this month, while he had an arrest warrant against him.



Meanwhile, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera speaking to journalists in Hambantota said that the law was being enacted to everyone equally.