250 Million US Dollars as first foreign investment under the new government

The Ministry of Finance and Policy Development said that the first foreign investment under the new government will be launched shortly.



The Ministry in a statement said a foreign investor will make the investment on a plot of land located between the Beira Lake and Shangri-La Hotel on Baladhaksha Mawatha in Colombo.



The 250 million US Dollar foreign investment project will see the construction of a 30-storey commercial tower inclusive of 700 new residencies.



In addition it will also have facilities for retail and food outlets.