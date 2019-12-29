Ambulance+to+transfer+Rajitha+to+prison+hospital+leaves+after+waiting+for+4+hours+at+Lanka+hospital

Sunday, 29 December 2019 - 17:37

The ambulance which arrived at the Lanka private hospital in Narahenpita this afternoon in order to transfer parliamentarian Rajitha Senarathna left the premises without the parliamentarian after waiting of for over 4 hours.

Accordingly parliamentarian Rajitha Senrathna who was remanded until tomorrow continues to receive treatment at the Lanka private hospital.

When we made an inquiry in this regard, parliamentarian Rajitha Senrathna’s son Chatura Senarathna said that the doctors at the lanka private hospital recommended him to continue his treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile several UNP parliamentarians including Kabeer Hashim have arrived at the hospital today to look into the wellbeing of MP Rajitha Senarathna.

Several bikkus including venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda thera, venerable Ulapaney Sumangala thera and venerable Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara thera also arrived at the hospital.



