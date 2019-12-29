Search+operations+on+a+suspicious+duo+who+visited+the+Hiniduma+Calvary+shrine

Sunday, 29 December 2019 - 18:50

Police has commenced special investigations into two individuals who arrived at the Hiniduma Calvary church in Galle under the guise of army officers.

Police said that army has been deployed for security at the Hiniduma church due to the large crowds gathering at the premises in line with the annual feast.

However two individuals who arrived at the premises in a motorbike last night have stated that they are army officers and ordered the two army officers on duty to bring their daily log book.

However when one officer on duty prepared his firearm the duo has fled the scene.

Police said that a special operation is underway to arrest the suspects.