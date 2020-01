Monday, 30 December 2019 - 7:39

11 SSP-s have been promoted as DIG’s.

Police sources said that these promotions have been made according to the marks scored at the interview held on 21st this month and seniority under police commission’s approval.

Accordingly 8 SSP’s have been promoted as DIG’s with effect from 30th last November and 3 SSP’s have been so promoted with effect from 3rd January next year.