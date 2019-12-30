A / L results to be displayed in schools from today

Monday, 30 December 2019 - 9:45

The results of the GCE Advanced Level examination will be displayed in schools from today.

The department stated that the results documentation are released for local and foreign higher education opportunities and that they were sent to the respective schools last weekend.

In addition, residents of foreign countries can also request for their results to be delivered through the EMS service.

The Examinations Department stated that the results will also be issued through the one day service of the Examination Department.

The results of the GCE A / L examination were released on the Internet last Friday.

Meanwhile, the State Minister of Education Services Ranjith Siyambalapitiya speaking to the media yesterday stated that there is a problem with the district scoring system for university admissions.