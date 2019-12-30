Monday, 30 December 2019 - 7:14

Rajitha Senarathna and Swiss Embassy employee to appear before court today

Parliamentarian Rajitha Senarathna who is currently receiving treatment at Lanka Hospital in Narahenpita is to be produced before courts today.



He was placed under custody over the white van media briefing.



Parliamentarian Rajitha Senarathna got admitted to the Cardiology ICU of Lanka Hospital on the 26th of this month, while he had an arrest warrant against him.



Meanwhile, the ambulance which arrived at Lanka hospital last afternoon in order to transfer parliamentarian Rajitha Senarathna left the premises without the parliamentarian after waiting for over 4 hours.



When we made an inquiry in this regard, Parliamentarian Rajitha Senrathna’s son Chatura Senarathna said that the doctors at Lanka hospital recommended him to continue his treatment at the hospital.



Meanwhile, Swiss embassy employee Garnier Banister Francis arrested by CID and remanded subsequent to being produced before court is scheduled to be produced before court again today.



She had been arrested on charges of acting in a manner that tarnishes the government’s image and presenting concocted false evidence.



Subsequently she had been remanded till today after being produced before Chief Colombo magistrate Lankaa Jayaratne.



After being remanded too she was presented before a panel of psychiatrists.