Measures+to+issue+a+stamp+with+the+image+of+Nedungamuwa+Raja

Monday, 30 December 2019 - 9:45

A stamp is to be issued today tamp depicting the image of the oldest tusker among the elephants having the privilege of carrying the sacred tooth relic, Nedungamuwa Raja.

Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne said that the stamp will be ceremonially issued in Nedungama.

Two elephant calves were gifted to Piliyandala Nilammahara Veda Hamuduruwo an Ayurvedic Indigenous Doctor as a gift token for anticipatory healing of a mental illness of a relative of the Indian dynasty.

The gifted calves were, tusker ‘Nedungamuwe Raja’ and tusker ‘Nawam Raja’.

It is said that Nedungamuwe Raja, who was brought to Sri Lanka at the age of five, was bought by the father of Dr. Harsha Dharmavijaya at the age of 25.

The present owner, Dr. Harsha Dharmavijaya stated that Nedungamuwa Raja had been nurtured and looked after for over 40 years in the custody of their family.