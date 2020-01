Monday, 30 December 2019 - 9:44

A father and son have drowned in the Nayaru lagoon in Mullaitivu and disappeared. Police said the body of only the 55-year-old father was recovered yesterday following a joint operation by the Navy and the police.

Our correspondent stated that operations are currently on to search for the body of the 16-year-old son.

They were residents of the Nayaru area and had drowned after going for a bath with another group.