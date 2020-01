Monday, 30 December 2019 - 9:11

Three members from the same family died after coming into contact with an unauthorized power line the Guralawela area in Ukuwela, Matale.

Police stated that the mother, father and daughter-in-law from the same family had died from this accident last night. The father had left for toddy tapping and since he did not return home, his wife had gone looking for him with their daughter and the daughter-in-law. This was when they were electrocuted.

The daughter was unharmed.