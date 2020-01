Monday, 30 December 2019 - 9:44

Eight persons were injured when a bus toppled in the Kurundupitiya area in Vavuniya this morning.

The police stated that the accident had occurred when a private bus traveling from Tangalle to Jaffna had veered off the road and met with an accident.

The injured have been admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital and two of them are said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, three people were injured when a van overturned on the Southern Expressway last night.