Monday, 30 December 2019 - 12:14

Director of Public Health and Veterinary Services L.D. Kithsiri states that 26 people have died due to rabies this year.

He was speaking at a rabies prevention campaign in Ratnapura co organized by the Ministry of Health and the Sabaragamuwa Pradehsiya Shabawa.

There are nearly three million dogs in Sri Lanka, and this year alone, 250,000 dogs have been given the rabies vaccination.

The cost incurred for this purpose was Rs. 350 Million