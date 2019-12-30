Monday, 30 December 2019 - 11:40

Rajitha Senrathna granted bail

8,457

Views

MP Rajitha Senarathna who is currently under treatment at Lanka Hospital in Narahenpita was granted bail today.



Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna released the MP on two surety bails of 500 thousand rupees each. She also ordered the MP to surrender his passport to the court.



The Attorney General objected granting bail to the suspect but the Magistrate who concluded that the three charges against the suspect were not non-bailable offences.



Meanwhile Swiss Embassy officer Garnier Banister Francis, who was remanded after being arrested by the CID and produced before Court, has arrived at the Colombo Magistrate's Court.



She was arrested on the charge of acting in manner that was discrediting the government and for fabrication of evidence.



She was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne and remanded until today.



