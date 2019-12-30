Report+sound+pollution+of+busses+to+1955

Monday, 30 December 2019 - 15:35

The Ministry of Passenger Transport has requested the public to complain to the 1955 hotline if there is loud music or videos inconveniencing the public.

The Ministry of Passenger Transport Management states that the playing of loud music in private buses will be prohibited from January 1.

The Ministry announced that instead of playing loud music, CDs containing a thousand soothing songs will be distributed to buses.

Information can be provided to the hotline if the private or SLTB buses are running purposely slow or the behaviour of the drivers and the driving assistants are found to be indecent or inappropriate or illegal.

Meanwhile, SLTB Chairman Kingsley Ranawaka stated that a special program has been implemented to prevent frauds and corruption in SLTB depots.