Monday, 30 December 2019 - 14:03

It has been reported to the Hiru news team that about twenty villages in Kithalawa area in Kuliyapitiya have been severely inconvenienced by monkeys.

The villagers complained that the monkeys have entered the villages, frightened by the sound of shooting at the recent training conducted by the security forces in the Barigoda Forest Reserve adjoining the Kithalawa area.

The villagers said that the food and crops were destroyed by the monkeys and that their daily activities have been hampered.

Residents in Kithalawa area also staged a protest demanding the immediate relocation of these monkeys into wildlife zones or reserves.