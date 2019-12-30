Monday, 30 December 2019 - 12:55

3 members of the same family electrocuted to death in Matale- Two arrested in connection with the incident

3 members of the same family has died of electrocution after they were caught in an illegally drawn electric wire in the Guruwela area in Matale.



Two individuals have been arrested in connection to the illegally drawn electric wires.



According to police the father, mother and the daughter-in-law has died in the accident which occurred last night.



The mother, daughter and the daughter-in-law has gone in search of the father who didn’t return home after collecting toddy.



