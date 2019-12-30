350,000 kilos of expired rice at storage in Hingurakgoda

Monday, 30 December 2019 - 12:55

Several members of the All Ceylon Farmers Convention led by its Nation convener Namal Karunarathna visited the Hingurakkgoda Sathosa Milling complex on a tip-off they that a stock of none consumable rice is removing from the site.

It is reported that 350 thousand kilograms of expired rice and another 52 thousand kilograms of rice to be expired by another two months found in the warehouse.

Namal Karunarathna stated that the substandard rice stocks were imported from India during the past regime.

When our news team contacted the duty officer of the Hingurakkgoda warehouse, Dhammika Hettiarachchi said the rice stocks are distributing for animal fodder on the instruction of the public health inspectors.