Focus+on+bringing+the+Sri+Lankan+youths+to+the+Island

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that steps will be taken to bring back the three Sri Lankan youths sentenced by a Dubai court.

The ministry further stated that the Sri Lankan Consulate General in Dubai has already commenced discussions with their prison authorities to ease the punishment, the ministry said.

The Dubai Police arrested three Sri Lankan youths on May and detained them until the 22, for allegedly uploading photos to their Facebook account of the Easter Sunday terrorist attack that took place on 21 April.

The Dubai High Court on Friday delivered the verdict of the case, issuing them a fine of 500,000 dirhams.

The amount is more than 20 million in Sri Lankan Rupees and the Foreign Ministry stated that the court has also ordered the deportation of the youths.

However, the three youth have been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for failing to pay the fines. Meanwhile, relatives of the families of the youths have requested the government to intervene to save the three youths.