Madush's paramour makes statement to CID

Monday, 30 December 2019 - 13:49

Sources from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) state that another statement is due to be obtained from Madush’s paramour who organized the party in Dubai where a group including underworld leader Makandure Madush was arrested.

The woman, who is said to be the paramour of Makandure Madush, was arrested by the CID at the Katunayake airport yesterday morning and taken to the Police Narcotics Bureau headquarters in Colombo.

It is reported that she was released around 8 pm.

A team of Criminal Investigation Department officers recently left to Dubai to bring this woman to the island.

The woman was also arrested along with Makandure Madush by the police in Dubai. Authorities during that time identified her as the wife of a former underworld leader, Kalu Ajith.

The arrest was made at a party organized by Makandure Madush for the birthday of this woman's daughter.

After the arrest of underworld leader Makandure Madush, the CID is holding him under detention orders for further questioning.