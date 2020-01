Monday, 30 December 2019 - 13:51

Woman dies after falling into well in Vavuniya

18-year-old girl dies after falling into a well in Kokeliya, Vavuniya.

The Vavuniya Police stated that the girl had fallen into an unprotected well in the garden at around 7.00 pm last night.

The residents of the area said that her foot may have slipped while trying to get water from the well.