Monday, 30 December 2019 - 13:50

Swiss Embassy official Garnier Bannister Francis has been released on bail.

This was the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today.



The Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on two personal bails of Rs. five hundred thousand. She was recently arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department on charges of bringing disrepute to the country and false fabrication of an alleged abduction.