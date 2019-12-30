Will Rajitha return to court?

Monday, 30 December 2019 - 14:36

It has been reported to the Hiru news team that several organizations including civil society organizations are preparing to demand the government to expedite investigations into other complaints against former Minister Rajitha Senaratne who was released on bail a short while ago.

Civil society organizations, including some health unions, are preparing to raise their voices regarding the several allegations and complaints against MP Raitha Senaratne including the importation of substandard pharmaceuticals and alleged irregularities in the takeover of the Neville Fernando Hospital in Malabe.

It is reported that if there is a delay or obstruction to the inquiries into these complaints made against Rajitha Senaratne, they are planning to stage street wide protests.

Rajitha Senaratne was granted bail while he was being treated at Narahenpita Lanka Private Hospital after he was ordered to be remanded.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne granted bail on two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each.

The Chief Magistrate ordered the MP to surrender his passport to the court and ordered the bail documents to be signed at the hospital.

The Attorney General objected to the MP being granted bail when the case was heard, however the judge determined that the three charges leveled against the MP were not offences that cannot be provided bail.

MP Rajitha Senaratne, who had a warrant issued on him for the incident involving the white van media conference, was admitted to the CICU of the Narahenpita Lanka Private Hospital on Thursday.

The Criminal Investigations Department arrested him and Colombo Additional Magistrate Shalani Perera after examining Rajitha ordered him to be remanded until today.

A doctor from the Prison Hospital visited the private hospital last Saturday to inquire about his health. She had recommended that MP Rajitha Senaratne could be transferred to the Prison Hospital or the National Hospital if the doctors' permission was obtained.

Accordingly, the prison ambulance was taken to Lanka Private Hospital premises in Narahenpita yesterday. However, since approval from the doctors of the hospital was not received, the ambulance and the officers who had been there for more than four hours left.

Meanwhile, the Swiss embassy officer, Garnier Bannister Francis, who is currently in remand custody, was taken to the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court this morning.

She was arrested on the charge of acting in manner that was discrediting the government and for fabrication of evidence.

She was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne and remanded until today.