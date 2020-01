Monday, 30 December 2019 - 14:12

Former minister Rishard Bathiudeen has made a statement today at the Criminal Investigation Department regarding the Easter attack.

The former minister arrived at the CID at around 10.00 am this morning according to an order given by court.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, who has given a statement to the CID for about 3 hours and 20 minutes, has left at around 1.20 pm.