One-year-old+infant+dies+after+a+hot+water+bottle+falls+on+the+body

Monday, 30 December 2019 - 15:42

An infant (one year old) died while receiving treatment at the hospital for severe burns after a hot water bottle fell on the child in Kirimalai, Jaffna.

The police stated that mother had heated the water to make milk and had left it on the table in the room where the child was staying, and the child had pulled the table cloth and the hot water bottle had fallen on the child.

The child who sustained serious burn injuries was admitted to Thelippalai Hospital and died after being admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital for further treatment.