A+stamp+with+the+image+of+Nedungamuwa+Raja+issued

Monday, 30 December 2019 - 16:30

A stamp with the image of the oldest tusker among the elephants having the privilege of carrying the sacred tooth relic, Nedungamuwa Raja was issued today (30).

The stamp and the first day cover were issued in the Nedungamuwa area. Minister Bandula Gunawardena, Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Diyawadana Nilame Pradeep Nilanga Delabandara and Dr. Harsha Dharmavijaya, the current owner of the Nedungamuwe Raja were present.

It is reported that Nedungamuwe Raja, who was brought to Sri Lanka at the age of five, was purchased by the father of Dr. Harsha Dharmavijaya at the age of 25.

The present owner, Dr. Harsha Dharmavijaya stated that the Nedungamuwa Raja had been nurtured and looked after for over 40 years in the custody of their family.