Monday, 30 December 2019 - 16:30

Seven suspects arrested for treasure hunting attempt in a Temple compound

Seven persons have been arrested for treasure hunting inside a temple compound in the Mahawaltenna area in Balangoda, Ratnapura.

The police stated that the suspects and several offering items and other equipment were seized from the vehicle of the suspects.

The suspects are residents of Kandana, Padukka, Homagama and Opanayaka.

They are to be produced before the Balangoda Magistrate today