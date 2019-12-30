TWO+GIRLS+DROWN+IN+BADULU+OYA

Monday, 30 December 2019 - 16:29

Two girls aged 12 and 16 years, have drowned while bathing in the Badulu Oya, from the Hali Ela area this afternoon.



Meanwhile, a one year old infant died while receiving treatment at a hospital for severe burns after a hot water bottle fell on the child in Kirimalai, Jaffna.



The police stated that the mother had heated the water to make milk and had left the bottle on the table in the room where the child was staying.



The child meanwhile had pulled the table cloth and the hot water bottle had fallen on the child.