THE HOSPITALIZATION DRAMA OF RAJITHA REVEALED IN THE COURT; A COMPLAINT AGAINST THE DOCTOR OF THE PRIVATE HOSPITAL

Monday, 30 December 2019 - 19:14

MP Rajitha Senarathna who is currently undergoing treatment at Lanka Hospital in Narahenpita was granted bail today.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna released the MP on two surety bails of 500 thousand rupees each.

Senarathna was arrested in connection with the so-called White Van media conference.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General objected granting bail to the suspect but the Magistrate concluded that the three charges against the suspect were not non-bailable offences.

At the same time, prison officials told the court that doctors of Lanka Hospital did not allow to transfer MP Senarathna to the prison hospital nor the Colombo National Hospital.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilipa Peries told the court that the police were unable to arrest the MP even after 48 hours had passed after the arrest warrant was issued.

He said the suspect was admitted to Lanka Hospital wearing sunglasses and a hat on December 26th.

The Deputy Solicitor General further stated that Dr Mohamed Mubarak recommended that the MP was not in such a serious condition to treat in the ICU and, he was arrested and was kept in prison custody.

He also said that doctors of Lanka Hospital did not allow the CID to record a statement from the suspect so far.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilipa Peries further said that the doctors of Lanka Hospital are abusing medical etiquette thereby hatching a plot to prevent implementation of the law.

He also told the court that a separate investigation should be conducted against the doctors attached to Lanka Hospital for abusing the Hippocratic Oath.

In addition, Deputy Solicitor General Dilipa Peries requested the court to issue an arrest warrant on the former chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation, Rumi Mohamed for allegedly paying 2 million rupees to the two addressees of the so-called white van media briefing.

The Deputy Solicitor General requested the court to impose a travel ban on Rumi Mohamed.

Later, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna who considered the submissions made by both factions issued a travel ban on Rumi Mohamed and released MP Rajitha Senarathna on bail.

She also stated that she draws her deep attention to the improper procedure and its contradictory manner the CID had followed in the investigation in this regard.

Meanwhile, Jamburewela Chandarathana Thera made a complaint to Health Minister Pavitra Wanniarachchi to ascertain whether the doctor attending to MP Senarathna has violated medical etiquettes.

The GMOA charges that the former health minister Rajitha Senarathna should be held responsible and be made a suspect for the harm he made to the lives of the citizens of this country during the previous regime.

GMOA officials reported to the Bribery Commission today with regard to the compliant it made in connection with massive irregularities MP Senarathna had allegedly committed in procuring drugs for the government hospitals.



