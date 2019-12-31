Minneriya+UNP+organizer+Chandrasiri+SooiyaAarachchi+arrested+for+alleged+attack+on+four+vehicles

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 8:11

Former Deputy Minister and UNP Minneriya electoral organizer Chandrasiri SooriyaAarachchi was remanded till 7th January.

He was arrested yesterday over a complaint that he was brandishing a fire arm had threatened a businessman with death and attacked four vehicles and caused damage to the vehicales.

Subsequently the former deputy minister was remanded till 7th January after being produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s court.

The owner of a tourist resort situated at the Polonnaruwa Circular Road had lodged a complaint saying that a certain gang had attacked and caused damage to four vehicles parked near this resort of his.

Owner of the said tourist resort, SLPP Polonnaruwa District Organiser Madhushangka Jayawickrema had lodged a complaint to the police that a gang including UNP Minneriya electoral organizer, former deputy minister Chandrasiri SooriyaAarachchi had attacked him and threatened him with death.