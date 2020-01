Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 7:13

Four Air force personnel were killed in a vehicle accident that occurred this dawn at Dummaladeniya in Warakapola on the Colombo – Kandy Road.

The accident had taken place when a three-wheeler and a truck collided head on.

All the four persons who had travelled in the three-wheeler were killed in the accident.

The deceased were residents of Kahatagasdiliya, Balla-paana and Kosgama.